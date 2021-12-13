Keep the backseat entertained with this iPad-ready headrest holder: $10.50 (New low, 30% off)

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Car Headrest Tablet Holder for $10.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $15, today’s deal takes 30% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you have a roadtrip planned over the holidays or several throughout 2022, this tablet mount is an affordable way to keep backseat occupants entertained. It attaches to a headrest with a design that is made of “high-quality aluminum and ABS materials.” This unit is touted as offering a tool-free form factor that can snugly hold an iPad, even when traveling on “bumpy roads.” With support for 4.7- to 12.9-inch devices, this versatile offering should work well in most situations.

UGREEN Car Headrest Tablet Holder features:

Add More Fun to Trips: UGREEN car headrest tablet mount holder is meant to improve entertainment and add happiness to your long journey. Perfect for entertaining your kids/family/friends with music, movie, or games and keeping them excited while on a long car journey.

Convenient to Use: Fits most car headrests, our car headrest holder features tool-free and one-hand installation. The spring-loaded design makes it easy to install/remove this car holder to/from car back seat headrests. Note: The distance between two headrest rods should be 5.31~6.69in and the diameter of the rods should be 0.39~0.55in.

