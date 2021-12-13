eero mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems fall to 2021 Amazon lows starting at $57

Amazon is kicking off the week by launching a new eero Wi-Fi system sale headlined by the eero Pro 6 2-Router Wi-Fi 6 System at $299. Shipping is free across the board. Down from $399, you’re looking at only the second notable discount at $100 off while also marking a new all-time low at $19 under our previous mention. Delivering up to 6,000-square feet of Wi-Fi 6 coverage, the latest eero Pro 6 mesh system arrives with three nodes for blanketing your home in reliable connectivity. Alongside supporting up to 75 devices, there’s also 4.2Gb/s of overall throughput and five Gigabit Ethernet ports throughout. Not to mention Alexa integration and a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart home devices right to the network. Head below for more.

If the lead deal isn’t quite the right amount of coverage for your space, Amazon is carrying over the discounts to a selection of other eero Wi-Fi packages. Alongside even more capable solutions than the lead deal equipped with Wi-Fi 6, you’ll also find single node eero Wi-Fi 6 routers at as low as $57, which beats the Black Friday pricing at 36% off.

Otherwise, you could just opt for a more compact solution to upgrade the home internet. This Wi-Fi 6 router from NETGEAR arrives with the ability to dish out 2,500-square feet of coverage and ample connectivity to power the whole family’s array of smartphones and tablets. Not to mention, it’s currently on sale for an Amazon low of $176.

Amazon eero Pro 6 features:

Introducing the fastest eero ever – the eero Pro 6 system covers up to 6,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to a gigabit. Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering – eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. Supports 75+ devices – eero Pro 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!