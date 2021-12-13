Halo Infinite gains Slayer, Free-for-All, Tactical Slayer, and more tomorrow

Halo Infinite launched fully last week following early access to the game’s multiplayer, and players have been enjoying the title since. However, it’s noticeably missing some of the franchise’s most iconic content, including the Slayer playlist. Well, that all changes starting tomorrow. That’s right, over the weekend, 343 took to Reddit to share that Slayer is launching Tuesday, December 14. It’ll be joined by Fiesta, free for all, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT). What all do these game modes include? Let’s take a closer look below.

Starting tomorrow, December 14, Halo Infinite will be gaining four new game modes. This includes Slayer, Fiesta, Free-for-All, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT.) Originally, the team planned for the Slayer playlist to include a “variety of new variants” that were not going to be ready to launch prior to the holiday break. However, the community spoke up and wanted Slayer. So, to appease gamers, the Halo team is launching a more basic version of Slayer to start and is planning to bolster the game with additional variants in future updates.

You wanted some playlist updates? We've got some coming next week!!! pic.twitter.com/zYjEme7lMW — Postums (@343Postums) December 11, 2021

On top of that, we’ll be getting adjustments to challenges, including the removal of more frustrating mode-specific ones, as well as reducing some requirements for others and making the weekly challenge less intensive. There will also be new challenges specific to playlists for added fun.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s great to see Microsoft and 343 supporting Halo Infinite so strongly and keeping the community both involved and in mind with early updates. This bodes well for the game overall and I’m excited to see where it goes from here. The fact that Slayer was initially delayed until after the holiday break but the team was able to trim it down enough to be playable for the community speakes volumes for their dedication to true Halo fans.

While I don’t have a ton of time in Halo Infinite yet, I do plan to take a deeper dive over the holidays to see what it’s all about. I still remember playing the original Halo games on the first Xbox with friends, jumping into private multiplayer matches, wielding the Needler, and having a blast in the Warthog. From what I’ve seen of Halo Infinite, it’s all that and more when it comes to both online and campaign gameplay.

It’s also great that the entire game is included in Game Pass Ultimate, so it’s not even something I have to buy at this point. I can just download it from the Game Pass library and start playing right away, which is truly a futuristic feeling in my opinion.

