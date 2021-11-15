Celebrate Xbox and Halo’s 20th anniversary with early access to Halo Infinite multiplayer today

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of both Xbox and Halo, Microsoft is releasing the multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite early. Originally set to launch in December, we’re getting access a few weeks early here. The December 8 launch day is still the goal for Halo Infinite to release fully, but this beta period will help Microsoft shore up some last-minute bugs with real-world testing ahead of the date. What all is available during this early multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite? Let’s take a closer look.

Halo Infinite multiplayer beta lets you play Season 1 starting today

Season 1 of Halo Infinite starts today and goes through May 2022. Sure, that’s twice as long as the three-month per season time frame that Microsoft originally planned, but there are more than just length changes here.

To ensure that the development team has plenty of time to dial things in, Microsoft decided to launch Halo Infinite multiplayer starting today. This lets the development teams get some final playtesting in before the release in December, and also lets fans hype up the launch even more. You’ll likely experience “some bumps and bugs” during the beta period, so do keep that in mind.

Today also marks the launch of Season 1, which begins the progression of the Battle Pass before December 8. Season 1, however, is being extended to run through May 2022. This doesn’t just give the team more time to focus on Season 2, to ensure it “meets our high quality bar,” but also gives players additional events and more. That’s right, Microsoft didn’t just extend Season 1 without any thought to the fact that people would want more out of it. You’ll find additional events, customization options, and other content also included in this longer Season 1 of Halo Infinite multiplayer.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s awesome to see Microsoft release the beta for Halo Infinite’s multiplayer this early. No doubt there will be plenty of bugs, but at the same time, gamers can now enjoy the anxiously-awaited title nearly a month ahead of time, which is all but unheard of in game development. Plus, the fact that all progress made on the Season 1 battle pass follows you into the official release? That’s just the icing on top.

I’m excited for Halo Infinite, personally. While I never got into Halo when I was younger, I do remember playing the original Halo back at its launch, which Infinite follows closely with in gameplay and style. It’s a nice change of pace, considering most games are bringing huge revamps to characters, guns, and gameplay these days.

