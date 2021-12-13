Mark & Graham’s personalized holiday gifts are ready to ship! Travel luggage, home items, more

Are you looking to wow your loved ones? Surprise them with a personalized gift from Mark & Graham – they currently have gift ideas for every budget, and you still have seven days for standard shipping. Whether you’re looking for a luggage piece, entertaining item, apparel, or accessory, Mark & Graham has something for you. Be sure to check out all of our favorite items below. You will also want to check out our guide to the PUMA x Helly Hansen collaboration here.

Mark & Graham Travel best sellers

One of our top picks from the Mark & Graham Holiday Gift List is the Terminal 1 Checked Luggage. This luggage is available in five color options and has a TSA approved personal lock. It also features an easy-telescoping handle and 360-degree spin to help you navigate the airport with ease. The interior has a striped lining that’s classic, and the exterior has a monogram placement on the middle that adds a personalized touch.

Another great option is the Personalized Monogram Concourse Boarding Bag. This entire collection is unisex, and it comes with two handles for convenient carrying. The leather detailing adds a luxurious touch and has a nylon lining that can be wiped clean. The large sizing of this bag is priced at $199.

Entertaining gifts

A highlight for the entertainer in your life is the Wood and Marble Cheese Board. It comes in two color options and has a large monogram on the wood part. However, you can also place a first or last name for a house warming gift or wedding present as well. The beautiful accents make it a perfect decoration piece for a kitchen – it’s priced at $59 and would make a fantastic holiday gift idea.

Monogram apparel items

Mark & Graham’s Italian Plaid Blanket Scarf is one of our top picks from this gift list as well as a best-selling item, and it’s currently on sale from just $30, available in eight color options. The oversized design also looks nice as a shaw and or wrapped around a coat. This would be a really nice gift idea for a mother, sister, grandmother, or friend alike.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!