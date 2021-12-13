Giveaway: Put one of Nintendo’s hard to find N64 Controllers under the tree before Christmas

With time running out to find the perfect gift to put under the tree, 9to5Toys is giving you chance to score as notable of a present as you’ll find for retro gaming fans. The new Nintendo 64 Controller packs all of the nostalgia of the original gamepad but with support for the Switch. Head below to learn more about our Nintendo N64 Controller giveaway and how you can win.

Win the Nintendo N64 Controller in our giveaway!

Launching back in October, Nintendo introduced a new tier in its Switch Online subscription that finally included N64 and SEGA games. While users haven’t been thrilled about the up charge, the far more exciting aspect of the announcement was the unveil of a refreshed N64 Controller to go with your Switch.

Sporting the retro design you’d expect, there’s the signature three-pronged form-factor which pairs with a D-Pad on the left, six buttons on the right, and a joystick right in the middle. It pairs to your Switch in much the same way that a standard Joy-Con would, just without the more modern hybrid functionality. You can also use this with a Mac, PC, or Raspberry Pi over Bluetooth for playing classic games that aren’t in the NSO library. Nintendo completes the package with a USB-C charging port, as well.

While it had launched for $49.99, stock has been virtually impossible to find since selling out twice already. Nintendo has already noted that these won’t be back until sometime in 2022, unfortunately meaning there won’t be a restock right before the big day at the end of the month, sans a Christmas miracle that is.

How to enter our Nintendo N64 Controller giveaway

Stepping in for Old Saint Nicholas, 9to5Toys is giving you a chance to win one of these so that you can surprise someone on your list, or just score one for your own collection. Starting today, you can now enter our giveaway to grab what will likely be quite the noteworthy holiday gift. We’ll even supply the wrapping paper.

Looking to secure your entry into the giveaway? First, go give us a follow on Twitter over @9to5Toys. Then make sure you retweet this article and tag a friend.

Giveaway: Put one of Nintendo's hard to find N64 Controllers under the tree before Christmas https://t.co/5ObRL5qcoT by @blairaltland — 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) December 13, 2021

You can also increase your odds of winning by signing up for one of our email newsletters to help score some other last-minute holiday gifts without paying full price.

We’ll be choosing a winner this Friday, December 17. You must be a United States resident in the lower 48 states to enter. We’re planning to have this shipped out ASAP come Friday, so that we can get it delivered well before Christmas towards the end of the month.

