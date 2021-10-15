Nintendo unveils steep $50 price tag for Switch Online N64 and SEGA games + release date

The upcoming Switch Online N64 and SEGA Genesis update now has an official release date and price tag, but you’re probably not going to like it. The addition of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games to Nintendo’s Online Switch service is a very exciting one, but just as we assumed, it’s going to cost you significantly more than the current $20 per year you’re paying for Switch Online right now. The new Switch Online Expansion Pack, as it is officially known, will launch later this month with the new Switch Online AnimalCrossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise update, but you’ll need to have the new Switch Online N64 and SEGA Genesis Expansion Pack to access it all. More details below.

While we previously detailed the new controllers (that are now up for pre-order) as well as what games to expect at launch, Nintendo has just today divulged details on the new Expansion Pack release date and pricing.

Get access to a library of Nintendo 64 games with newly added online play for up to 4 players*, as well as retro SEGA Genesis classics! All the other great benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership are also included, such as access to 100+ classic NES and Super NES games, exclusive online matches in the Tetris 99 and PAC-MAC 99 games, online play in some of your favorite games, and more!

Currently folks are paying $20 per year or $4 a month for everything Switch Online offers, including the NES and SNES library of games. However, if you want to access the new Switch Online N64 and SEGA Genesis Expansion Pack as well as the New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise content, you’ll need to jump up to the new $50 membership instead ($79.99 for the eight user family pack). That’s a $30 price hike and there’s doesn’t appear to be monthly options available here as of yet.

The new Switch Online N64 and SEGA Genesis titles as well as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise update launches on October 25, 2021.

9to5Toys’ Take

While for some folks that’s going to be worth the significant price jump, it will certainly be a tough pill to swallow for others. If you’re looking for some kind of positive here, we are right around the corner from the holidays where we can all just hope and pray to see a Switch Online sale, just don’t get your hopes up for the Expansion Pack.

Dive into your previous feature piece on the Switch Online N64 and SEGA Genesis update for more details and the game lists.

