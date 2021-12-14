Oakley’s Flash Sale offers $30 off polarized sunglasses: Frogskins, Holbrook, more

The Oakley Flash Sale offers $30 off polarized sunglasses including best-sellers. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the Holbrook Matte Black Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $163 and originally sold for $193. These sunglasses would make a phenomenal holiday gift idea and you can choose from 24 color options. This style is lightweight, durable, and a Prism lens helps to enhance colors as well as lets you see clearly. They also have logos on each side and on the lens for a stylish touch. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, you will want to check out the adidas End of Year Sale that’s offering up to 40% off select styles of shoes, apparel, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!