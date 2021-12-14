Satechi’s holiday sale takes 20% off MagSafe charging stations and more from $24

Satechi has been rolling through December with a series of limited-time sales, and now those savings are continuing over to its collection of wireless chargers. Applying code WIRELESS20 at checkout will take 20% off a collection of the brand’s Apple accessories, with free shipping in orders over $40. Our top pick is the new 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand at $96. Normally fetching $120, you’re looking at only the second notable price cut to date at $24 off. This has only been beaten by the Black Friday offer back in November, too. Sporting a 3-in-1 design, this charging station arrives with MagSafe as a centerpiece thanks to the 7.5W magnetic mount. That’s then supplemented by an integrated Apple Watch charging dock as well as a 5W Qi pad for refueling AirPods and the like, both of which are built into the streamlined base. Our launch coverage offers some additional insight, and you’ll find even more highlights from the sale down below.

Satechi Wireless Chargers on sale:

Over on the Anker side of companion Apple accessories, this morning saw a notable collection of the brand’s just-released MagGo products go on sale. Delivering new all-time lows, you’ll find everything from versatile MagSafe charging stations to power banks and more from $12.

Satechi 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand

Keep all your devices charged and organized in one place with the Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. Featuring wireless charging support for all your Apple devices to quickly power your iPhone 13 (7.5W), Apple Watch (2.5W), and AirPods Pro (5W) simultaneously, so they are charged and ready whenever you are.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!