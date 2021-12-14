TCL’s Alto 8i Dolby Atmos Bluetooth Sound Bar back to Black Friday pricing from $95 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering the TCL Alto 8i 2.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $94.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is also the same price we tracked in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale this year. A built-in subwoofer is joined by Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming alongside support for Dolby Atmos surround sound. The 39.4-inch form-factor and sleek footprint rest neatly in your setup (wall mountable as well) while offering up additional HDMI and optical connectivity options to easily integrate into your existing entertainment suite. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More deals and details below.

An even more affordable option falls to the Hisense HS205 2.0-Channel Sound Bar currently marked down to $69.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $100, we did it see it at $60 over the Black Friday holidays, but this is still a notable $30 price drop if you’re looking for something less expensive than today’s lead deal. This one provides a similar, albeit not quite as powerful, setup with a built-in subwoofer, an included wall mounting kit, and Bluetooth streaming connectivity as well.

If you’re looking to add a portable projector to your entertainment rig, we are tracking some solid Anker deals right here. Just make sure you dive into the Sonos holiday refurbished sale for some rare deals on its top-tier solutions from $99 ranging all the way up to the higher-end models with up to $180 in savings.

More on the TCL Alto 8i Sound Bar:

DOLBY ATMOS SURROUND SOUND: Multi-dimensional sound for greater depth and excitement.

DEEP BASS WITH DUAL BUILT-IN SUBWOOFERS: Experience deep, rich bass to make movies and music truly come to life.

STREAM MUSIC WIRELESSLY: You can use your Bluetooth-enabled device to wirelessly stream music on your sound bar.

SPECIALIZED SOUND MODES: Specialized sound modes bring Movies, Music, and TV to life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!