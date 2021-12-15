Amazon is offering the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 6-core Desktop Processor with Radeon Graphics for $229.99 shipped. For comparison, this processor normally fetches around $275 at Amazon and todayâ€™s deal comes within $1 of the all-time low that weâ€™ve tracked there. AMDâ€™s latest processor is designed to help you build an all-in-one gaming system, no graphics card required. Thatâ€™s right, the Ryzen 5 5600G has built-in Radeon graphics and is made for gaming at 1080p smoothly. Weâ€™ve gone hands-on with the 5600G and found that it can play Valorant at 100FPS while recording with ease, and on lower settings itâ€™s even possible to play some titles like Battlefield 2042, though the experience wonâ€™t be quite as great there. But, if youâ€™re just starting out and canâ€™t find a graphics card for your system, the Ryzen 5 5600G is a solid starter that can easily be upgraded with any GPU you find down the road. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

Use some of your savings from todayâ€™s deal to pick up Sabrentâ€™s 256GB NVMe SSD. Available on Amazon for $35, this would make a solid boot drive as well as game storage device. It features read speeds of up to 2.2GB/s and write of 1.6GB/s, which is at least three times faster than traditional SATA-based SSDs.

Do you plan to record or stream gameplay on your new system? Well, a webcam is essential to engaging content, and right now we have a few different deals to check out. The Logitech StreamCam is discounted to $130, alongside the Elgato Facecam at $170 and Logitechâ€™s Brio 4K to $139. All of these would make solid additions to any streaming setup, so be sure to give our previous roundup a look for all the ways you can save.

More on the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G:

Features best-in-class graphics performance in a desktop processor for smooth 1080p gaming, no graphics card required

6 Cores and 12 processing threads, bundled with the AMD Wraith Stealth cooler

4.4 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 19 MB cache, DDR4-3200 support

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!