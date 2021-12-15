AMDâ€™s Ryzen 5 5600G can game at 100FPS without a GPU for $230 (Reg. $275)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAMD
Reg. $275 $230

Amazon is offering the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 6-core Desktop Processor with Radeon Graphics for $229.99 shipped. For comparison, this processor normally fetches around $275 at Amazon and todayâ€™s deal comes within $1 of the all-time low that weâ€™ve tracked there. AMDâ€™s latest processor is designed to help you build an all-in-one gaming system, no graphics card required. Thatâ€™s right, the Ryzen 5 5600G has built-in Radeon graphics and is made for gaming at 1080p smoothly. Weâ€™ve gone hands-on with the 5600G and found that it can play Valorant at 100FPS while recording with ease, and on lower settings itâ€™s even possible to play some titles like Battlefield 2042, though the experience wonâ€™t be quite as great there. But, if youâ€™re just starting out and canâ€™t find a graphics card for your system, the Ryzen 5 5600G is a solid starter that can easily be upgraded with any GPU you find down the road. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

Use some of your savings from todayâ€™s deal to pick up Sabrentâ€™s 256GB NVMe SSD. Available on Amazon for $35, this would make a solid boot drive as well as game storage device. It features read speeds of up to 2.2GB/s and write of 1.6GB/s, which is at least three times faster than traditional SATA-based SSDs.

Do you plan to record or stream gameplay on your new system? Well, a webcam is essential to engaging content, and right now we have a few different deals to check out. The Logitech StreamCam is discounted to $130, alongside the Elgato Facecam at $170 and Logitechâ€™s Brio 4K to $139. All of these would make solid additions to any streaming setup, so be sure to give our previous roundup a look for all the ways you can save.

More on the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G:

  • Features best-in-class graphics performance in a desktop processor for smooth 1080p gaming, no graphics card required
  • 6 Cores and 12 processing threads, bundled with the AMD Wraith Stealth cooler
  • 4.4 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 19 MB cache, DDR4-3200 support

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areasâ€¦

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
AMD

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Best of Black Friday 2021 â€“ PC Gaming: GPU sales, pre...
Newegg Black Friday ad 2021: Exclusive GPU deals, $1,75...
GAP Factory takes 40-70% off sitewide + extra 40% off y...
elagoâ€™s iPod shuffle and SNES AirTag cases make t...
Popular Beckham machine-washable bed pillows now 30% of...
Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cab...
Holiday Mac and iOS app deals: Actraiser Renaissance, S...
[Update: Day 15] Count down to the holidays with LEGOâ...
Show More Comments