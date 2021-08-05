AMD’s Ryzen 5 + 7 CPUs ‘game at over 100FPS’ with built-in Radeon graphics, no GPU required

-
Best PC Gaming DealsNewsAMD

Today, AMD announced its latest addition to its 5000-series Ryzen processor lineup, the Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G. These two new SKUs offer something that no other Ryzen 5000-series CPU does: integrated graphics. That’s right, AMD’s harnessed the power of its Zen 3 architecture, with its 7nm manufacturing process, and added in Radeon graphics for an all-in-one computing solution. What all do these latest CPUs offer, and how well they change the game for AMD? Let’s take a closer look.

It’s still nearly impossible to find MSRP graphics cards, making AMD’s latest CPUs a great value

Right now, it’s still nearly impossible to pick up a MSRP graphics card. Sure, some pre-builts aren’t overpriced, but if you don’t want the components included there, it’s not a good value overall. Well, AMD wanted to give gamers another option for those seeking to build a new desktop without a graphics card, where Intel used to reign supreme.

The latest lineup of AMD’s processors, the Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G, sport many similarities to the company’s existing 5000-series CPUs. You’ll find that the 5600G delivers six cores and 12 threads, with a base clock of 3.9GHz and a boost of up to 4.4GHz, all only taking up 65W of power. The 5700G uses the same 65W of power, but sports eight cores and 16 thread with a base clock of 3.8GHz and boost of up to 4.6GHz. This all combines to deliver a great experience overall, for both gaming and general productivity.

Game at “over 100 FPS” without a graphics card

AMD’s claim to fame here is that these new processors can drive “over 100 FPS” in gaming and “high-speed content creation.” This comes from things like AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution, Radeon Boost, and Smart Access Memory features that are built into the processor/graphics card combo. Now, don’t expect to play AAA titles at 1440p ultra settings here. You’ll want to dial things back to 1080p, likely medium settings for a smoother experience. But, honestly, that’s perfectly acceptable if you consider the fact that no dedicated graphics card is required. You’ll have a great upgrade path down the road once GPUs are readily available again, all while still enjoying your favorite titles.

Adding in an integrated GPU means sacrificing a few higher-end features

While AMD retained certain features in its Radeon-enhanced CPUs, a few had to be set by the wayside. Sure, it’s still unlocked, and there’s plenty of processing power to be had. But, you’ll be taking a trip back to PCIe 3.0, which is quite a bit “slower” than PCIe 4.0. In all reality, outside of certain NVMe SSDs, you won’t notice a major difference here, so I don’t think there’s much to worry about.

AMD’s Ryzen CPU + Radeon GPU combos cost less than a single decent graphics card of any caliber

When it comes to pricing, this is what really blew me away. Newegg has the Ryzen 7 5700G listed for $359 and the Ryzen 5 5600G at $259, both in stock and ready to ship. That’s right, no lottery, waiting line, or anything here. Just click “add to cart” and it’ll be at your door in a few days. Given that the Ryzen 5 5600X costs $278 at Amazon right now, and has no integrated graphics, you’re getting a really good deal here.

9to5Toys’ Take

Sure, the Radeon-equipped CPUs from AMD lack PCIe 4.0, and they don’t have quite as high of a TDP as some of the other 5000-series processors. But, in the end, you’re getting the ability to play games at 1080p graphics without a dedicated GPU at a fantastic price, and in this market, what more could you want?

While I’ve yet to go hands-on with these CPUs, from everything I’ve seen, it looks like this could be a game changer for AMD, as prior to now, it was almost impossible to get your hands on a Radeon-equipped AMD CPU outside of buying it already built into a system.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

AMD

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Sceptre unveils Nebula White monitor with auto-brightne...
HTC’s Vive Pro 2 with 5K, 120Hz displays sees ver...
meross debuts new streamlined dimmable LED Desk Lamp wi...
LifeProof’s new Eco-Friendly AirPods Case protect...
LEGO celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter builds with ne...
Amazon’s new open-box and resale programs deliver...
Razer’s Huntsman Mini 60% Keyboard makes every in...
Bundle Razer’s Nari Ultimate Headset with a Chrom...
Show More Comments

Related

AMD announces RX 6600 XT entry-level GPU made for 1080p gaming at $379

Razer updates its Blade 17 + Blade 15 Base with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Thunderbolt 4, more

Newegg launches new $99 PC building service to combat scalpers and component shortages

Intel’s latest Beast Canyon NUCs support full-size GPUs with up to 8-core i9 CPUs

Reg. $280

Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus is both an Android tablet + Alexa display at $228 (Reg. $280)

$228 Learn More
42% off

This Amazon-made cat scratching post is down to $17.50 (Up to 42% off)

$17.50 Learn More
Save $50

Bundle GoPro HERO8 Black with extra batteries, mounts, and more at $350 (Save $50)

$350 Learn More
Reg. $25

Amazon’s 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector within $1 of all-time low at $16

$16 Learn More