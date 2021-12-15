iOttie’s latest iPhone and Android dashboard car mount now down to $19 (Save 25%)

Amazon now offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Car Mount for $18.71 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at the best price since back in May, with today’s offer saving you 25% and beating our previous Black Friday mention by $3. Both the Air Vent and CD Slot versions are also on sale for the same price. Delivering iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest in-car accessory arrives with a suction cup base and telescoping arm. Attaching to your dashboard or windshield, it’ll hold your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view for keeping an eye on navigation and the like. Plus, the mount can adjust to hold everything from the compact iPhone 13 mini to larger 13 Pro Max and other handsets in-between.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest that iOttie has to offer, right now you can also save on its Easy One Touch Mini Mount instead. This offering arrives with a $17 price tag and packs much of the same suction cup base and telescoping arm as the lead deal.

Over in our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning, you’ll find a collection of other discounts for decking out your everyday carry. Headlined by an Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cable at $3, you’ll find a selection of other iPhone and Android essentials at up to 70% off.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Dash and Windshield Mount is the next generation top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

