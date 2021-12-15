Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cables $3 (Save 70%), more

-
Smartphone AccessorieswootAmazon Basics
Save 70% From $3

Woot is currently offering Prime members a chance to score Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cables starting at $2.99 shipped for the 3-foot model. Price drops at checkout. Normally fetching $10, today’s offer amounts 70% in savings while beating our previous mention by $1. Amazon’s in-house Lightning cables come in two different lengths but are both wrapped in a durable braided nylon construction for some added resistance against normal wear and tear. So whether you’re just looking to grab some spares or need to replace an aging cord, at just $3 it’s hard to go wrong with these cables.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

New & MFi-certified Chipset: This iPhone charging cable uses Apple’s original C89 smart chip to recognize and connect to your Apple devices immediately. MFi-certified cables provide a safe and stable charging solution for your devices. Wide-diameter wires and reduced cord resistance maximize charging speed (supports up to 2.4 amps charging current).

An additional layer of protection has been added to the Lightning and USB ends to improve durability and reduce fraying; cables have been tested to bend 90-degrees 20,000 times.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

woot

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: ESR Fabric 10W Qi Charging Stan...
Smartphone Accessories: amFilm iPhone 13 mini Screen Pr...
Apple Magic Trackpad and Keyboard see rare discounts to...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR 65W USB-C GaN Charger at ju...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – Apple: AirPods Pro $159, ...
Cyber Monday 2021 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
Amazon now offers 30% off silicone reusable gear and fo...
GAP Factory takes 40-70% off sitewide + extra 40% off y...
Show More Comments