Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cables $3 (Save 70%), more

Woot is currently offering Prime members a chance to score Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cables starting at $2.99 shipped for the 3-foot model. Price drops at checkout. Normally fetching $10, today’s offer amounts 70% in savings while beating our previous mention by $1. Amazon’s in-house Lightning cables come in two different lengths but are both wrapped in a durable braided nylon construction for some added resistance against normal wear and tear. So whether you’re just looking to grab some spares or need to replace an aging cord, at just $3 it’s hard to go wrong with these cables.
New & MFi-certified Chipset: This iPhone charging cable uses Apple’s original C89 smart chip to recognize and connect to your Apple devices immediately. MFi-certified cables provide a safe and stable charging solution for your devices. Wide-diameter wires and reduced cord resistance maximize charging speed (supports up to 2.4 amps charging current).
An additional layer of protection has been added to the Lightning and USB ends to improve durability and reduce fraying; cables have been tested to bend 90-degrees 20,000 times.
