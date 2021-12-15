Nike takes up to 50% off new holiday markdowns: Dri-FIT apparel, running shoes, more

Nike is currently offering up to 50% off new markdowns just in time for the holidays. Prices are as marked. Surprise your loved ones with deals on running shoes, Dri-FIT apparel, accessories, and many more. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Shield Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $100 for men. That’s $30 off the original rate and you can choose from several fun color options. These shoes are ready for winter weather outings with a water-repellent design that helps keep you dry throughout every mile. This style was also made to promote traction and it has reflective details to help keep you visible in low light. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the adidas End of Year Sale that’s offering up to 40% off select styles of shoes, apparel, and more.

