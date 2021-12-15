Samsung’s prev-gen. Galaxy Chromebook has a 4K AMOLED display for $599 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Chromebook i5/8GB/256GB for $599 shipped. Also available direct and at Best Buy. Down from its lofty $999 original list price, it’s more recently gone for $700 or so with today’s deal matching the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. Samsung’s previous-generation Galaxy Chromebook still delivers a premium experience with a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED touchscreen that is ready to offer stunning visuals when watching YouTube, Netflix, or binging a Disney+ series. There’s a 256GB SSD that allows the system to boot in “as fast as six second” and Chrome OS is touted as a “speedy, simple, and secure operating system.” On top of that, Samsung and Google partnered to give buyers 200GB of Google ONe cloud storage for 12 months with all purchases of this Chromebook. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review then head below for more.

Consider the HP Chromebook 14 if you’re on a tighter budget. It’s available for $252 right now on Amazon and delivers an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB SSD. While you won’t find a 4K AMOLED display or i5 processor here, and the storage takes a step down to just 32GB, HP’s Chromebook has a slightly larger display measuring 14-inches instead of 13.3-inches, so do keep that in mind.

However, those who just need a machine to browse Facebook or check email will want to check out ASUS’ Chromebook CX1. Earlier today we found a deal that drops this budget-friendly Chromebook down to $125 from its normal $220 going rate, making it a great choice for those who don’t need all the bells and whistles that the above Chromebooks offer.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook:

Crystal clarity. Vivid color: Experience superior picture quality and fully expansive color, contrast and depth with the 4K AMOLED touchscreen display to take your work and play to the next level.

Split-second productivity: Boot up in as fast as 6 seconds and hit the ground running. Get ample storage with 256GB SSD and work, play and multitask seamlessly.

Stroke of genius: Take notes, sketch ideas and edit documents easily and accurately with the built-in pen that fits seamlessly into Galaxy Chromebook’s ultra-slim design.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!