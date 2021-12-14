ASUS’ military-grade Chromebook has a spill-resistant keyboard, more at $130 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the ASUS Chromebook CX1 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $129.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $90 off the typical rate there and delivers a price that we’ve only seen beaten during an Amazon Lightning deal over Black Friday. While there’s a chance this Chromebook may not arrive before Christmas, some might consider this offer to fall in the “better late than never” category. For an affordable price, buyers will get an 11.6-inch display, a military-grade build, and up to 12-hour battery life. Since it runs Chrome OS, it will always be up to date, making this a hassle-free way to get some work done, run Android apps, and more. When it comes to I/O, you’ll get dual Type-C, one USB-A port, 3.5mm, and a microSD card reader.

Use a smidgen of today’s savings to slide your new Chromebook into UGREEN’s PU Suede Laptop Sleeve at $9 Prime shipped. It offers 360-degree protection that is touted as ready to “effectively dispel shock” when dropped. A water-resistant PU suede is used on the outside of the case and inside you’ll find synthetic microfiber leather to prevent scratches from occurring.

If you’re on the hunt for a larger screen, be sure to check out Lenovo’s 14-inch S330 Chromebook at $193. While it does cost more than the lead deal, you’ll score a bigger display and double the internal storage capacity. Once finished there, swing by our Android guide to find deals on smartphones, apps, and more.

ASUS Chromebook CX1 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB features:

Durable build with Military grade standard MIL- STD 810H US with weight at 2.65 lb

32GB eMMC and 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi 5 + Bluetooth 4.0

11.6 inch HD 1366×768 NanoEdge Display

Up to 12-hour battery life

