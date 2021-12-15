Urban Shop’s new Sunset Projector Lamp casts a unique lighting effect for an affordable price

While brands like Govee and Philips Hue have ushered in some truly unique lighting solutions, there are other companies out there that can shake things up as well. Urban Shop’s new Sunset Projector Lamp is a prime example of this, with the ability to bring a “warm and pleasant appearance to any room you desire.” The color emitted by the lamp will shift depending on how its 90-degree rotating head has been angled. When it comes to appearance, Urban Shop has opted for a modern look that should blend well in just about any space. Continue reading to learn more.

Urban Shop unleashes Sunset Projector Lamp at a reasonable price

With a diameter of 4.7 inches and a height of just over 10.2 inches, Urban Shop’s new release is quite compact. It’s able to cast a relaxing glow onto the ceiling or wall thanks to a rotating design. The size of the projection is determined by how far away it is from the desired surface.

Instead of using a traditional AC outlet for power, this unit relies on USB. This is neither a good nor bad thing, since it may be able to derive enough energy from a computer or power bank. The neat lighting effect it creates will make this a fun option for photoshoots, a home office, and much more.

Pricing and availability

The new Urban Shop Sunset Projector Lamp is now available for order at Amazon. It’s currently priced at just over $19, making this a reasonably-priced way to treat yourself or someone else. Shipments are delayed by a few days, so time is running out if you would like to grab one of these by Christmas.

9to5Toys’ Take

While far from the only sunset projector lamp on the market, this one caught our attention since it is made by a well-established manufacturer that has many of its products sold across major retailers such as Walmart and Wayfair, with a large portfolio on Amazon as well. Pricing is also quite reasonable at right around $19, with many brick-and-mortar locations selling this type of lamp for significantly more.

With a modern aesthetic, it’s hard to dislike the look of Urban Shop’s Sunset Projector Lamp. While the size of the lamp may seem small to some, I would argue that this makes it more likely to fit in just about any space, whether it be a bedroom, office, or somewhere entirely different.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!