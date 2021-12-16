Save up to 30% on DEWALT 20V combo kits, tools, and more from $98 at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Cordless Drill 2-Tool Combo Kit for $279.99 shipped. Normally fetching $400, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low while marking the first notable discount in eight months at 30% off. Including everything you need to get started, this 2-tool DEWALT combo kits is centered around a hammerdrill and impact driver for tackling projects around the house. You’ll also find a pair of 20V MAX batteries and well as a carrying case to store all of the gear in. Head below for more.

Amazon is also continuing those DEWALT savings over to a collection of other tools and combo kits. With prices starting at $98, you’ll find some additional ways to kickstart or just expand an existing DIY setup including impact drivers, oscillating tools, and even extra batteries. Just be sure to check out all of the discounts right here.

If outdoor electric tools are more of what your kit could use, don’t forget that the annual Greenworks Christmas sale is still live from earlier in the week. Taking an extra 35% off everything from its popular electric mowers to leaf blowers, string trimmers, and more, you’ll find all of our top picks right here.

DEWALT 20V MAX XR 2-Tool Combo Kit features:

The DCK299M2 20V MAX combo kit features DEWALT cordless tools which are ideal for most drilling, hammering and fastening applications. This DEWALT 20 volt tools kit includes a DCF887 impact driver, DCD996 hammer drill, two 5.0 Ah battery packs and a charger. Both the impact driver and hammer drill have a compact and lightweight design to fit into tight areas, as well as an ergonomic handle for comfort and control.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!