Greenworks takes extra 35% off electric mowers, outdoor tools, more for the holidays

Today, Greenworks is launching its annual Christmas sale and taking an extra 35% off its entire collection of outdoor electric lawn tools and accessories. Just apply code GWCS at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping is free across the board. Throughout the sale you’ll find a selection of off-season discounts on all of the brand’s popular releases. Though our top pick amongst them is the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Mower at $312. Normally fetching $480, you’re looking at $168 in savings alongside new all-time low status at $100 under our previous mention. Head below for more details.

Whether you’re looking to finally convert a family member or friend over to the green side of lawn care or need to upgrade your own arsenal, today’s off-season savings is about as good as it gets. This model arrives with a 20-inch cutting deck alongside dual 5Ah batteries and a charger that delivers 45 minutes of cutting per charge. Earlier this summer, we also took a hands-on at a similar model in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Other top Greenworks electric tool deals:

If our top picks aren’t doing it for you, be sure to check out the entire sale right here for pages of other discounts. Otherwise, our Green Deals guide is packed with all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly discounts.

Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Mower featues:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/4 acre with the available 1.5Ah, 2Ah, 4Ah, and 5Ah batteries.

