VIZIO’s 70-Inch HDMI 2.1 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV now matching Black Friday at $750 (Reg. $1,100)

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO 70-Inch M7 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV for $749.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $1,100, this is the same $350 price drop we tracked on the most readily available Black Friday deals, a match of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This is 4K 2160p HDR10+ panel with AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in alongside Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa voice command support, Dolby Vision, and more. Joining a variable refresh rate, you’ll find future-ready HDMI 2.1 connectivity, a USB port, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth, among others. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

For a more affordable solution to upgrade your home theater setup, checkout the ongoing offers on Amazon’s new 4-Series Fire TVs. Pricing starts at $280 shipped and goes up from there for the larger models. You can get all of the details on the latest price drop in our previous roundup right here.

Head over to our wide-ranging 4K TV holiday roundup for additional deals on larger models, OLED LG options, and much more. If you’re looking for an upgrade ahead of the holidays or for the new year, this is the place you’ll want to be with pricing starting from $279 and up to nearly $1,500 in savings to be had. Browse through everything in our roundup right here and then visit our home theater hub for more.

More on the VIZIO 70-Inch M7 Series 4K Smart TV:

Immerse yourself in the infinite possibilities of 4K streaming in award-winning Quantum Color with the all-new VIZO M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. M-series displays over a billion colors for a more nuanced, more immersive breadth of vision. VIZIO’s Active Full Array Backlight combines richer contrast with UltraBright 700 and 30 local dimming zones to deliver deeper blacks so everything you watch looks incredibly real and lifelike. And style, sophistication, and simplicity become one with the zero-distraction 3-side bezel-less design.

