Amazon’s new 4-Series Fire TVs return to all-time lows with bundled Echo Dot from $280

Amazon is now discounting its lineup of new 4-Series Fire TVs with a free 3rd Gen Echo Dot headlined by the 55-inch model at $379.99 shipped. Just add both the TV and Echo Dot to your cart and apply code FTVDOT21 to lock-in the savings. Normally fetching $520, you’re looking at $140 in savings without even factoring in the $40 value of the Alexa smart speaker. This matches the price of the Black Friday discount, but is a better value overall. Arriving as the latest edition of Fire TV, these new 4-Series models deliver 4K panels to pair with all of the expected streaming media player features. Alongside access to all of your favorite streaming services, there’s onboard Alexa as well as the companion Voice Remote. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

If the 55-inch model highlighted above isn’t quite going to fit into your home theater setup or office, Amazon is also discounting some other versions of its 4-Series lineup. Starting at $279.99 for the 43-inch model, you’ll be able to save up to $110 by going with the 50-inch offering at $359.99. Just remember to add the Echo Dot to your cart and apply the aforementioned code at checkout to score the freebie. Much like the lead deal, these are matching the all-time lows set just once before over Black Friday.

Or if you’d just prefer to upgrade an existing television set with some new streaming functionality, right now we’re tracking a pair of discounts on NVIDIA’s Shield TV 4K streamers. Delivering rare savings, you can score the Pro model with Plex server support at $180 to go alongside the TV Stick model at $130.

Amazon 4-Series Fire TV features:

Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD. Press and ask to find favorite apps, movies, and shows, plus check the weather, sports scores, and more. Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

