Apple’s new iPad mini 6 256GB sees rare discount to $630

Amazon is now offering the Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 256GB for $629.98 shipped. Normally fetching $649, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low alongside quite the rare discount in the first place. As the lowest price since October, here’s your chance to finally lock-in a holiday discount.

Carrying over many of the signature features of its latest tablets, the new iPad mini 6 arrives with an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display alongside Touch ID in the power button. There’s also Apple Pencil support thrown in too, with the A15 Bionic chip powering the entire experience. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance. Head below for more.

A perfect discount to go alongside the iPad mini 6 sale above is the companion Apple Pencil 2. Designed to work in tandem together, the now $99 accessory will snap right onto the side of Apple’s latest iPad for magnetic charging and storage. Plus, it’s now on sale for the best price of the year following a drop from the $129 going rate.

This week has already seen quite the collection of notable discounts go live on the Apple front. The most eye-catching of them all has delivered new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 7 starting at $349, with $50 in savings attached. Not to mention, there’s a collection of M1 Mac models all down to the best prices of the holiday season.

Apple iPad mini 2021 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

