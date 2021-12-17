LG unveils 810W Soundbar alongside battery-powered and canvas-inspired Lifestyle TVs

Two months after LG unleashed its UltraGear Gaming Speaker, the brand is now giving us a sneak peek of what’s to come in 2022, and the future of its home theater technology is looking bright. Not only has it unveiled two stunning and innovative Lifestyle TVs – Objet and StanbyME – the company has also announced a powerful 810W 9.1.5-channel LG Soundbar. While some may think this new audio offering will be overshadowed by Samsung’s existing 11.1.4-channel offering, LG’s latest packs 810W of power and is “the world’s first center up-firing speaker.” Continue reading to learn more.

LG Soundbar S95QR

Brick-and-mortar theaters offer fantastic cinematic experiences, but the majority of folks would rather watch from the comfort of home. This is where the upcoming 810W 9.1.5-channel LG Soundbar steps into frame. The company describes its its performances as offering “premium audio with deep, resonant bass” that mimics “the immersive sound system of a cinema.”

Touted as “the world’s first center up-firing speaker,” the forthcoming LG Soundbar boasts five up-firing channels with three spread across the soundbar and two in the separate rear speakers. There’s even support for variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode to ensure that gamers can have video and audio be “in perfect sync.”

LG Objet TV

Next up, we have the first of two newly announced LG Lifestyle TVs – the Objet. With a design that is inspired by a canvas, Objet features a 65-inch OLED evo panel. When not in use, a fabric cover keeps the screen out of view. The display can also be partially covered to reveal “a curated selection of lifestyle functions.”

Specifics for refresh rate or resolution have yet to be shared, leaving the possibility open that it could wind up with support for 8K, VRR, and more. The fabric cover is interchangeable and three colors have been announced – Beige, Redwood, and Green.

LG StanbyME TV

Last but not least, we have the LG StanbyME TV. This unit is headlined by a battery-powered design that lets you watch wherever you would like. The 27-inch display is upheld by a moveable stand with concealed wheels. Once topped off, LG claims that users can expect up to “three hours of viewing pleasure between charges.”

Another notable feature is inclusion of a removable cradle that allows owners to use their smartphone as a front-facing camera so they put conference calls on the big screen. While exact specifications are up in the air right now, LG has mentioned that computers can be connected using USB or HDMI, giving us a glimpse into what types of I/O are to be expected.

9to5Toys’ Take

All three of the options above give us a glimpse into what is to be expected from LG’s virtual CES booth on January 4, 2022. Each offering is compelling and unquestionably takes a shot at Samsung’s existing Frame, Serif, and premium soundbar product lineup. It’s unfortunate, but also unsurprising that the company has yet to share any pricing or release date for LG Soundbar and its new Lifestyle TVs, but hopefully we’ll find out more in just under three weeks.

