Nanoleaf’s modular HomeKit lighting sets and expansions on sale from $60

After topping our holiday gift guide earlier this week, we are now tracking a series of notable discounts across Nanoleaf’s collection of modular HomeKit lighting starter kits and expansions. Leading the way, the new Elements Wood Look Smarter Kit is down to $229.99. Typically fetching $300, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $70 off and $20 below our previous mention.

Packed with all of the same modular and multicolor capabilities that the brand has been known for, Nanoleaf Elements delivers a refreshed wooden design that seeks to blend in more with your home decor. The Hexagon panels can be reconfigured in a variety of ways and deliver HomeKit control on top of Alexa and Assistant support. Nanoleaf also just rolled out Thread border router support for its Shapes lineup, which you can learn all about right here. You can get some additional insight in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $60.

Other notable Nanoleaf Shapes starter kits

Alongside the actual starter sets, those who are looking to upgrade their setups can also cash-in on discounts across Nanoleaf’s expansion kits. Starting at $60, you’ll find add-on light modules for all of the brand’s lighting sets at the second-best prices of the year.

While you may not find them in our smart home gift guide, we’re tracking a series of notable Eve HomeKit accessory discounts this week, too. With prices starting at $35, you’ll find everything from air quality monitors to energy-sensing power strips and more.

Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Smarter Kit features:

Nanoleaf Elements bring together smart technology and bespoke lighting for a natural harmony of both worlds. Customizable modular panels finished with a wood grain veneer add an elegant and organic feel to your home. Beautiful both on and off, the textured panels create geometric wall art that illuminates with a dynamic glow to softly fill your space. Warm to cool lighting options create calming nature-inspired Scenes like a crackling fireplace and gently moving clouds, setting the ambience for unwinding before bed or getting cozy in your favorite reading nook.

