Ninja’s Foodi DualZone Air Fryer now under Black Friday price from $96 (Reg. $180+)

Kohl’s is now offering the 8-quart Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer for $95.99 shipped after code GET40 is applied at checkout. Regularly $220 and typically fetching $180 elsewhere, today’s deal is $54 below Amazon’s sale price and $34 under its Black Friday listing. Rarely do we ever see the dual-basket Ninja air fryer go for under $100 and you can even score the 10-quart model at $119.99 using the same code, down from the up to $250 price tag. A pair of independent air fryer baskets sit alongside the ability to air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. A Smart Finish feature also enables both frying zones to complete the process at the same time no matter what’s in them and how you want it all cooked. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Kohl’s customers. More details below.

If you can get away with a smaller 2-quart, single-zone air fryer, the Chefman TurboFry is great option at $37 shipped via Amazon. But we also have some great holiday offers live on other models you’ll find listed below as well:

Then head over to our holiday blender roundup where you’ll find Ninja and Magic Bullet options starting from just $15 with shipping in time for the holidays.

More on the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer:

Two baskets let you cook two foods, two ways

DualZone Technology uses Smart Finish and Match Cook

6 programmable cooking functions work in each zone

6-in-1 unit: Air Fry, Air Boil, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate

XL 8-qt. capacity fits up to 4 lbs. of French fries

Each independent cooking zone has its own heater and fan

Smart Finish syncs different settings to finish together

Easy-to-clean baskets and dishwasher-safe crisper plates

Match Cook duplicates settings across both zones

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!