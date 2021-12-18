SK hynix 1TB 2.5-inch SSD falls to new all-time low at Amazon of just $76 (Reg. $95+)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, SK hynix via Amazon is offering its Gold S31 1TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $75.96 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $95 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to give your old computer new life, SK hynix’s SSD here offers read speeds of up to 560MB/s and write of 525MB/s. This is up to five times faster than traditional hard drives, your computer will boot quicker and launch programs smoother once you upgrade. SK hynix also includes a 5-year warranty with your purchase as well. Head below for more.

Consider picking up WD_BLACK’s SN750 SE NVMe SSD instead if you have a newer system. Designed to give your desktop or laptop an extreme performance boost, the SN750 SE can reach speeds of up to 3.6GB/s, which is around seven times faster than today’s lead deal. You’re only getting 256GB for $40 here, and the computer has to be compatible with NVMe for it to work. But, if your system ticks all those boxes and this is just a boot drive, it’ll be a great choice all around.

Don’t forget that Microsoft’s Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard is still on sale for $54. Included with this bundle is both the keyboard and a wireless 10-key keypad to upgrade your workspace. For other great ways to save, be sure to check out our PC gaming guide which we keep updated with the best deals from around the web.

More on the SK hynix Gold S31 SSD:

Premium SSD powered by the global top 2 memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

Best-in-class performance – Sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 525MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology

Leading edge solution powered by in-house 3D NAND, controller and DRAM

5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 600 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

