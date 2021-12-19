Score a new Amazon all-time low on Apple TV HD with Siri Remote at $125 (Reg. $149)

Amazon is now offering theÂ latest Apple TV HD 32GB with new Siri Remote forÂ $124.98 shipped. On sale for only the second time, youâ€™re looking at a new all-time low from the usual $149 price tag while beating our previous mention from August by $5. While not the refreshed Apple TV 4K with the A12 Bionic chip,Â this HD modelÂ delivers a similar overall set top box experience with support for 1080p streaming. Youâ€™ll still get all of the access to Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and other services, alongside Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality, just in a package that may be better suited to the guest room or office than the main home theater. Not to mention, the all-newÂ Siri RemoteÂ that owners are raving about. Get a closer look inÂ our hands-on coverage right here. Head below for more.

But if whatâ€™s really catching your eye on the new Apple TV is the refreshed Siri Remote, weâ€™re tracking a discountÂ on the accessory by itselfÂ to consider instead. Down from the usual $59 going rate, this ongoing discount delivers aÂ more affordableÂ $55Â sale priceÂ for getting in on the improved design. Or if going with theÂ improved 4K modelÂ that just launched earlier in the year is a must, you can score an Amazon discount toÂ $170Â right now, too.

This week has already seen quite the collection of notable discounts go live onÂ the Apple front. The most eye-catching of them all has delivered new all-time lows onÂ Apple Watch Series 7 starting atÂ $349, with $50 in savings attached. Not to mention, thereâ€™s a collection ofÂ M1 Mac modelsÂ all down to the best prices of the holiday season.

Apple TV HD with Siri Remote features:

1080p HD high-quality video

Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound

A8 chip for great gameplay and app experiences

Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+

The latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

More ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music

The new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!