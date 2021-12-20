Let Cuisinart’s Electric Carving Knife bundle do the work this year at $30 (Reg. $50+), more

As part of its ongoing holiday deals, Amazon is now offering a range of Cuisinart kitchen gear and small appliances at up to 40% off. You’ll find toasters, coffee brewers, waffle makers, mixers, and more, but one standout is the Cuisinart AC Electric Carving Knife on sale from $29.97 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 40% off the going rate with shipping in time for Christmas dinner. This set sells for $60 at Home Depot as well. Its stainless steel micro-serrated blade “cuts bread and meat with a comfortable ergonomic handle for right- or left-handed use.” The auto-release blade is also joined by a storage tray, an included carving/serving fork with its own stainless steel tines and a bamboo cutting board. Rated 4+ stars at Home Depot. Head below for more Cuisinart kitchen deals from $30.

You’ll also find the Cuisinart EM-25 Cappuccino & Latte Espresso Machine for $179.97 shipped. Regularly $300 and currently fetching as much at Macy’s this is $120 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a simple and affordable way to bring delicious espresso-based beverages to a kitchen near you using Nespresso Original Line capsules. Features include 19 bars of pressure, brew intensity options, and a built-in milk reservoir. Rated 4+ stars at Macy’s.

Browse though the rest of today’s Amazon Cuisinart sale for deals on toasters, juicers, mixers, tenders, and more starting from $30 Prime shipped. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more including a price drop on the Keurig K-Mini Plus coffee maker.

Universal stainless steel micro-serrated blade cuts bread and meat with comfortable ergonomic handle for right- or left-handed use

Carving/serving Fork with stainless steel tines

Compact bamboo cutting board

Blade release button for quick, dishwasher cleanup; safety lock button instantly locks knife when trigger is released

Included Components: Storage Tray

