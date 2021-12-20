Panasonic’s eneloop Super Power Pack includes 16 rechargeable batteries for $46

Update: Now down to $46.36 at Amazon.

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic eneloop Super Power Pack for $47.96 shipped. Typically fetching $55, you’re looking at the best price of 2021 alongside quite the notable discount considering this is the first real sale in months. Delivering a series of rechargeable batteries, this bundle is a great way to help cut down on single-use alternatives for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets come the holiday season. Alongside the charger itself, you’re looking at 12 AA and four AAA batteries as well as some C and D adapters, each of which can be recharged thousands of times and hold up to 2000mAh of power each. Head below for more.

For those in the market for an even more comprehensive bundle, you can grab the eneloop Super Power Pack noted above with a bundled 16-pack of rechargeable AA batteries for $87.31. That’s down from the usual $105 price tag and amounts to $18 in savings. You’re getting the same starter kit with the charger and added goodies as noted above, but with even more ways to ditch single use batteries from your setup.

Over in our Green Deals guide, you’ll find a whole other collection of price cuts for getting in on the environmentally-friendly action. There’s everything from electric rides for commuting to the store as well as outdoor tools that ditch oil and gas. All while saving some green along the way, too.

Panasonic eneloop Super Power Pack features:

eneloop Ni-MH ‘Low Self Discharge’ batteries utilize Panasonic’s advanced rechargeable cell technology allowing them to be recharged up to 2100 times. These battery cells are ideal for all household products including flashlights, wireless gaming devices, digital camera flash units, and wireless mouse and keyboards. eneloop’s unique “Clean Energy Loop” initiative is a reality. All eneloop and eneloop pro batteries are pre-charged at the factory in Japan using power generated from solar energy. This process is certified twice a year by The Green Energy Certification Center.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!