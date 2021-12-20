TicWatch E3 delivers Wear OS with holiday discount to $160 (Save $40)

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is now offering its TicWatch E3 Wear OS Smartwatch for $159.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, todayâ€™s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is the lowest price of the month, and the second-best all-time. As one of the only wearables from the brand slated to be updated withÂ Wear OS 3, its recent TicWatch E3 arrives with a streamlined design that delivers a circular 1.3-inch screen. Alongside being able to showcase notifications from your smartphone, it has a bevy of fitness tracking features like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking to keeping tabs on blood/oxygen saturation, stress, and more.Â You can dive intoÂ our hands-on reviewÂ for a closer look, too.

Go with something a bit more rugged to save even more cash. TheÂ TicWatch GTH Fitness SmartwatchÂ still brings an Android-friendly wearable to your wrist, but enters with a more affordableÂ $40Â price tag. Its fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring are joined by up to 10-day battery life and added water resistance, though you wonâ€™t find some of the more unique measurements tracked by the wearable found above.

If youâ€™re in search of the perfect wearable to pair with an iPhone, be it your own or someone on your list, today Woot launched a new Apple Watch sale. With delivery by Christmas, youâ€™ll be able to score Series 6 models from $300 alongside other offerings including iPhones starting at $140.

TicWatch E3 features:

Wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions. NFC payment supports Google Pay. Allow you to track health data of multiple family members on the Mobvoi app and help you monitor the health of others you care about. TicWatch E3 keeps track of your real-time fitness and health data. More than 20 professional workout modes from activities like mountain climbing, swimming, and ice skating, to indoor cycling, pilates and high-intensity interval training.

