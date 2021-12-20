Woot delivers refurb Apple Watch and iPhone by Christmas: Series 6 hits $300, more from $140

To start off the week, Woot is now launching a 1-day refurbished Apple sale, discounting a selection of iPhones and Apple Watch models starting at $140. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise and everything is slated to arrive by Christmas. Leading the way is theÂ Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS atÂ $349.99Â in a variety of styles. Down from $429, youâ€™re looking at $79 in savings alongside the best price weâ€™ve seen since Apple released the Series 7 sucessor earlier this fall. Thereâ€™s also 40mm stylesÂ fromÂ $299.99, as well. Just like all of the other discounts today, youâ€™ll find a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Going with theÂ Apple Watch Series 6Â doesnâ€™t mean youâ€™re going to be sacrificing too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share theÂ same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who donâ€™t need the latest and greatest or donâ€™t want to wait pay more cash for Series 7, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings in the meantime. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Head over toÂ our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options fromÂ $5Â for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Appleâ€™s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look atÂ our curated list for all of the best bandsÂ for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

On top of added savings from previous-generation Apple Watch modelsÂ starting atÂ $140, there are also some other certified refurbished discounts courtesy of Woot today. Various iPhone models are up for the taking, including 11/Pro/Max handsets and much more. Youâ€™ll want to shop the entire saleÂ right hereÂ before the savings end tonight.

But then if itâ€™s another way to save on Apple Watch, we have you covered with some new condition discounts. Right now, the new Series 7 models are down to Amazon all-time lows starting at $349, which are joined by Apple Watch SE from $229.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5
  • 5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

