Save up to 50% on Amazon’s Fire 7 Kids Tablet and Echo Dot bundle today at $80 shipped

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Fire 7 Kids Tablet with a bundled Echo Dot Kids speaker for $79.99 shipped. It ships after Christmas, but you can rock their world with a post-holiday gift they definitely didn’t think they were going to get. Regularly $160, this is 50% off the typical bundle price and the best we can find. For further comparison, purchasing a Fire 7 Kids and the Echo Dot Kids speaker individually at the current holiday sale prices would run you $95. Alongside a 2-year worry-free guarantee replacement program on the tablet, full parental controls, and a year of Amazon kids content (“20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content”), this is a wonderful tech-focused package for the young ones. The Echo Dot speaker provides a great entry into the world of voice assistants as kids can ask Alexa questions, set their own alarms, and “get help with their homework.” Learn more about both products in today’s bundle as part of our 2021 buying guides for Amazon’s Echo and Fire tablet lineups. More details below.

While you won’t beat the overall bundle value above, if they already have a tablet or you’re just looking to get them in the Alexa game early, the Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids edition is currently on sale for $34.99 shipped. That includes both the panda and tiger designs at well under the $60 price tag and matching the individual Black Friday listings we tracked at the tail end of last month.

For you and the rest of the family, be sure to scope out the ongoing Amazon promotion that can net you a third generation Echo Dot for just $1. You basically just have to subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for $8 to be eligible here, but in the end you’re scoring a wonderful smart speaker and a subscription to a music service to enjoy on it. This is matching the lowest we have ever tracked and all of the details are right here.

More on the Fire 7 Kids Tablet:

Perfect for gifting, this bundle includes Fire 7 Kids Tablet and Echo Dot Kids

Kids Fire 7 tablet 2-year worry-free guarantee: if the tablet breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.

The tablet includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

Over 20 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed Amazon Kids+ service. Amazon Kids parental controls allow you to set educational goals, create time limits, and filter content.

