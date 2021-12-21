Upgrade to a Google Nest WiFi Router with two Points at $265 (Reg. $349)

Woot is currently offering the Google Nest Wifi Router and Two Points system for $264.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Normally fetching $349, today’s offer is the second-best price we’ve seen, $4 under the Black Friday offer, and the lowest since August. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with only 2,200-square feet of coverage can make out for less by going with a Google Nest Wi-Fi package that only includes a single router and is marked down at $149. You’ll still be able to take advantage of the built-in Assistant capabilities, but without the increased range noted above. But for smaller homes or those looking to build out their setup over time, this is a notable alternative.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a notable series of discounts on eero mesh systems. Delivering Wi-Fi 6 for those who want the latest network standard, you’ll find prices starting at $57 to go alongside higher-end systems marked down to 2021 lows.

Google Nest Wifi Router with Point features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

