Google Pixel 6 sees pre-paid discount with bundled Pixel Buds and $100 GC

Visible Wireless is currently offering a pre-paid Google Pixel 6 with Pixel Buds A-Series and $100 gift card at $600 shipped. Bundling in an extra $199 in value on top of the handset, this is matching the best value we’ve seen and marks an all-around rare discount in the first place. Google Pixel 6 arrived last month and delivers the brand’s latest Android experience centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display. Everything is powered by the first-ever Google Tensor smartphone chip and backed by 128GB of storage. Then around back, you’re looking at a dual sensor camera array to complete the package on the latest from Google. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Alongside the added bundle savings, Visible is also giving new customers some added benefits in discounted service for the two months. After applying code HOLIDAY, you’ll score the first round of coverage for $15 before returning to the $40 standard rate for the following months. It’s also worth noting that the Pixel 6 will be unlocked to use on any other carriers following 60 days of activation on Visible’s network.

Use your savings from locking in the Black Friday Pixel 6 discount to score one of Google’s in-house cases. Currently selling for $25 at Amazon, you’ll find one of three different transparent styles for still showing off the look of your new smartphone while still adding some extra protection into the mix.

Google Pixel 6 features:

Meet Pixel 6. It’s completely reimagined, inside and out. Powered by Tensor, Google’s first-ever processor, it’s fast, smart, and secure. The all-day battery adapts to you.* The Pixel Camera captures a moment just how you experienced it. And the Personal Safety app and the new Titan M2TM chip help protect you, your stuff, and your privacy.

