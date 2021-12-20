Apple’s M1 MacBook Air bests Black Friday pricing following $199 discount

Amazon is currently offering the latest Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 512GB for $1,049.99 shipped in all three styles with the price dropping automatically at checkout. Normally selling for $1,249, today’s offer amounts to $199 in savings while beating our previous Black Friday mention by $50 to mark the second-best price to date. Those looking to get in the M1 game at a lower price point can score the 256GB model for $899, a $100 savings from the usual $999 price tag.

Whether you missed out on the Black Friday discount or are now just looking to put one of Apple’s latest under the tree, today’s deal is about as notable as they come. Centered around the M1 chip, the latest MacBook Air packs a 13-inch Retina display alongside all-day battery life. Its pair of Thunderbolt ports are supplemented by up to 512GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6, as well and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $30. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.

If you’re looking to turn an iPad Pro into more of a productivity machine instead, we’re still tracking a pair of notable discounts across both 11- and 12.9-inch versions of Apple’s white Magic Keyboards. Currently at new Amazon all-time lows, pricing starts at $250 to pair with the $49 discounts on both models.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Complete with a silent, fanless design and up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is still portable, but now a lot more powerful. It also has 8GB of unified RAM and a 512GB SSD.

