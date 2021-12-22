At $24 Prime shipped, Amazfit Band 5 nearly returns to an all-time low (31% off)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker for $23.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: This item is currently slated to arrive a few days after Christmas. Typically priced at $35 these days, today’s offer shaves 31% off and comes within $0.60 of the all-time low. If you have been wanting a fitness tracker, but are less than enthused about dropping a large amount of money on a brand-name offering, Amazfit Band 5 has got you covered. Despite having such a low price, this offering is packed with features that could provide all of the fitness you’re after. It can provide blood oxygen saturation statistics, around-the-clock heart-rate details, and the list goes on. Alexa is also integrated, making it a cinch to control any compatible smart devices. Learn more in our release coverage.

Truth be told, it’s incredibly difficult to undercut the deal above. Even the Wyze smartwatch clocks in at $34. That being said, if you would prefer a style like this, it’s hard to go wrong here. You’ll benefit from battery life that lasts well over a week, but that’s not quite as good as Amazfit Band 5 which can last for up to 15 days.

Another way to keep tabs on your health would be with an Apple Health-ready smart scale. We spotted one on sale yesterday for $15 Prime shipped and the deal is still live. An on-page coupon takes a total of 25% off, ushering in a new all-time low. Metrics can not only be sent to Apple Health, but also Google Fit and Samsung Health.

Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker features:

Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit Band 5. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices and more.

With Amazfit Band 5 you can measure your blood oxygen saturation and understand your physical state with OxygenBeats. Ideal during high-intensity workouts and sports such as marathons and gym workouts.

