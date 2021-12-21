This Apple Health-ready smart scale arrives ahead of Christmas and 2022 for $15 (Save 25%)

Smartindex (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the FITINDEX Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale for $14.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This affordable smart scale is ready to help you keep tabs on weight loss, muscle gain, and more throughout 2022 and beyond. It tracks 13 body composition measurements that include weight, BMI, body fat, body water, and more. Metrics can be sent to Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health. iOS and Android compatibility makes this a solution that the whole family can take advantage of.

If you don’t have much weight to shed, it can be very hard to see progress using only a scale. This rings especially true as you build muscle while trimming fat. That’s why I recommend grabbing this body tape measure for $4 Prime shipped. It spans 60 inches in length and will help you more easily track progress that could easily fly under the radar.

Another discount that could be up your alley includes this Colgate smart hum electric toothbrush bundle at $37.50. This discount offers up to 50% off, making now is an excellent time to upgrade. Keep the ball rolling when you drop by our fitness tracker and home good guides.

FITINDEX Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale features:

One step Connection, all devices shared: Free download FITINDEX app at Apple App Store/ Google Play. Supports tracking unlimited users on the same or individual phones so that all accounts can share one bluetooth scale.

Syncs with fitness apps, 13 essential measurements: FITINDEX app Syncs with APPLE HEALTH, GOOGLE FIT, FITBIT APP and SAMSUNG HEALTH. Our bathroom scale works with Bluetooth 4.0 or above, supports general smartphones.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!