LEGO teases upcoming paid subscription service with early access to sets, freebies, more

With the clock winding down on the 2021 LEGO action, it seems that the brand has one last thing in store for builders. Teasing a new pair of subscription services ahead of next year, LEGO looks to offer perks like early access to sets, freebies, and more for builders who pay a monthly fee.

LEGO subscription services could be coming in 2022

One of the more recent trends to emerge in the world of tech has been shifting over to a subscription model for anything and everything. It appears as though that mindset has traveled over to Denmark, as the LEGO Group is showing signs of adopting a similar model going forward.

First teased via the LEGO VIP page, builders who sign in and go to the Get More Points header will find a survey that will help the LEGO Group choose between two new proposals. Filling out this form will earn you 150 LEGO VIP points to compensate you for your time, too.

Still in the very early phases, the LEGO Group is seeking feedback on two different subscriptions. The first one seems to be geared a bit more towards older builders with added shopping perks and having account info all in one place. Then there’s one towards younger fans with more activities and perks geared towards the STEAM side of LEGO.

Here’s a breakdown of everything that’s slated to be included on both LEGO subscription services

Free delivery on your LEGO purchases

Early access to products, experiences, and content

Access to limited edition products

Purchase from the back catalog

Return used bricks and receive discounts/points to use elsewhere

Free gifts with every purchase

How much will it cost?

While nothing is set in stone yet, both of the LEGO subscription services are slated to cost $4.99 per month in their current forms. Whether or not that ends up being a good value is really still up in the air. It will really depend on how much the LEGO Group is able to deliver on those outlined perks, as spending $60 per year – the cost of a pretty decent-sized LEGO set – will likely be a hard sell for many.

Builders will have until January 7 to complete the survey and redeem the LEGO VIP points. It’s likely we won’t hear anything to the tune of a final verdict until well after the New Year rolls around. So whether or not the LEGO Group rolls out a subscription will certainly be one of the more interesting things to keep an eye on come 2022.

