OnePlus 9 and its three Hasselblad-backed cameras see $130 discount to $600

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $599.99 shipped. Typically selling for $730, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since Black Friday, comes within $1 of the all-time low set back in October, and amounts to $130 in savings. Delivering a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the recent OnePlus 9 arrives powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at 128GB of onboard storage to complement its 48MP 3-sensor Hasselblad camera array. Then to round out the package, you’ll find 65W USB-C fast charging and 15W wireless speeds. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review, as well. Head below for more.

Put some of your savings to use by picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for some added protection. Keeping your smartphone scratch-free is certainly worth the $13 price tag on the popular cover, which sports a slim form-factor with unique texturing on the back for some added grip. I’ve long been a fan of this case, and Amazon shoppers seem to be as well.

Over on the Samsung side of things, you can currently save on a collection of its Android smartphone headlined by the Galaxy S20 FE at $525. Just don’t forget to go check out all of these holiday app and game discounts for your Android device, as well.

OnePlus 9 features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 5G’s Triple Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app. Take wired charging to the next level with Warp Charge 65T. The OnePlus 9 5G also supports Qi wireless charging for those wanting to take their charging wireless.

