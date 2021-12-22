Samsung Galaxy S20 FE undercuts Black Friday with $175 discount to new low of $525, more

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $524.99 shipped. Normally selling for $700, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low at 25% off while beating our previous Black Friday mention by $25. If the latest S21 series devices aren’t calling your name but it’s time for an upgrade, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE arrives with a handful of flagship-caliber specs but at a more affordable price tag. Its 5G connectivity pairs with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, all-day battery life and expandable microSD card storage. Around back, Samsung has packed in a triple-sensor camera array that touts 30X Space Zoom to complete the package. There’s also plenty of extra insight in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting a selection of higher-end Samsung smartphones, including all three versions of its Galaxy S21 lineup. You’ll want to shop through the entire selection right here, which includes up to $200 in savings and the best prices since Black Friday across the board.

Alternatively, you could go with this pre-paid discount on the Google Pixel 6. Delivering a bundled in Pixel Buds A-Series and $100 gift card, this is one of the best offers to date on scoring the latest handset from Google. Or just go check out all of these holiday app and game discounts for your Android device instead.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features:

