Anker intros new 4-port PowerPort III 120W, its most powerful USB-C charger yet

Throughout 2021, we’ve seen the folks at Anker refresh much of its charging lineup with everything from new compact USB-C wall adapters to GaN offerings and more. But all of that pales in comparison to the brand’s latest release. Enter the new Anker PowerPort III 120W USB-C Charging Station, which can refuel your entire Apple kit.

Anker launches PowerPort III 120W USB-C Charging Station

Entering as Anker’s most powerful charger yet, this offering certainly earns that title with the ability to dish out 120W of power. Spread across four different USB-C ports, the first slot can dish out 100W of power while the other ports drop-down in output from there. Alongside a pair of 20W ports, there’s also a 60W offering to round out the package. This is also one of the brand’s first offerings with more than a pair of USB-C ports.

Ditching the more compact wall adapter form-factors we’ve seen in the past, Anker is going all-in on the charging station form-factor that its name suggests. The boxy charger sports a nearly five-foot long power cord that plugs into the wall, giving you some slack for positioning all 120W of power output on the desk or really anywhere else for that matter.

Having 120W of power all in one device allows this single charger to serve as quite an effective all-in-one power station for Apple users. Even when taking advantage of all four ports at once, this should still be able to refuel a MacBook, iPad, iPhone, and more without breaking a sweat.

Anker has also built in some of the more recent safety features we’ve seen from other chargers in its lineup like temperature control, current regulation, and short-circuit protection add some extra peace of mind.

Buy Anker’s latest charging station now

Now available for purchase direct from the official Amazon Anker storefront, you’ll pay a fitting $119.99 price tag for the 120W PowerPort III charger. That makes it one of the more high-end offerings from the brand, but not the most expensive by any means.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As Anker has been pushing the limit of what we can expect from size and efficiency of its chargers, this new release certainly stands out with an impressive feature set. If you’ve been looking for one charger to handle your entire Apple kit, it seems like this is the answer.

The only thing that I don’t love about the new Anker 120W PowerPort III Charging Station is that it isn’t as simple as plugging in your MacBook and calling it a day. Having to track which slot is the main output and which are the secondary ones is a bit cumbersome. But I suppose with this much power in a compact form-factor, having this be the only real compromise is far from a deal-breaker.

