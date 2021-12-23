Razer’s Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard falls to new low at $60

Woot is offering the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard for $59.99 Prime shipped, while non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from $90, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This keyboard features “faster than mechanical switches” with a linear optical technology that uses a light beam to determine when to actuate the key. On top of that, you’ll find Razer Chroma integration with individually-lit keys as well as an aluminum construction. This keyboard also has fully programmable macros that lets you customize keypresses to do any number of tasks. Check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth dive, then head below for additional details.

If you need the full keyboard instead of just 60%, consider picking up Razer’s Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard for just $35 at Amazon. Sure, you won’t find an aluminum build here, but it offers spill-resistance and is compatible with Razer’s Synapse software for per-key RGB backlighting.

Speaking of gaming, consider checking out ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus 14 laptop that’s on sale for $350 off right now. Delivering a Ryzen 9 processor and RTX 3060 graphics card, the Zephyrus 14 is available for $1,200, making it a great way to upgrade your system this winter.

Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard features:

Dominate on a different scale with the Razer Huntsman Mini—a 60% gaming keyboard with cutting-edge Razer Optical Switches. Highly portable and ideal for streamlined setups, it’s time to experience lightning-fast actuation in our most compact form factor yet.

