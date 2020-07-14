For gaming, sometimes having a smaller keyboard can make big mouse swipes easier. Razer heard their community asking for a 60% layout and have delivered their first compact keyboard with the Huntsman Mini. Wielding Razer’s Opto-mechanical switches and available in black or Mercury White colorways, the Huntsman Mini starts at $119.99 for the purple clicky switches and $129.99 for the red linear switches. Head below to see and hear it in action.

Compact Design

As a 60% keyboard, the Huntsman Mini forgoes buttons for arrows and navigation keys, but those are accessible by holding the function key and pushing a secondary button. This gives the Huntsman Mini a small form factor that caters to gamers who want the most room possible for large swiping movements. If you need all of the buttons, check out our review of the full-size Huntsman Elite from our Chroma Cave series.

Another great feature is the detachable USB-C cable. Razer has noticed that a lot of keyboard enthusiasts in the community use a custom or aftermarket cable. While it does have an interesting connection, the cable from my Drop ALT works fine.

Opto-Switches

To get the feel that fits your playstyle, you can choose from either of Razer’s Opto-mechanical switches. Like the original Huntsman and Huntsman Elite, the first choice is purple clicky switches. If you want a smoother and quieter switch, though, you can opt for Razer’s red linear optical switch. The purple switches are available at launch for $119.99, but the red switches will be available in August with a higher $129.99 price point.

I chose the purple clicky switches, which I still think are some of the best feeling switches I’ve ever used. I fell in love with them on the Huntsman Elite and it feels good to have them in a much smaller keyboard. They’re light, give a very satisfying click and, yes, are pretty loud. Be sure to check out the video to hear how they sound on the Huntsman Mini.

Huntsman Mini: Video

Doubleshot PBT Keycaps

For quality and durability, the Huntsman Mini uses doubleshot PBT keycaps. This lets the RGB shine through and should last through a lot of ware. These keycaps also show the built-in secondary functions on the Huntsman Mini. A quick glance and you can find the keys for media controls, arrow keys, navigation keys, and quick ways to adjust the RGB of the Huntsman Mini.

Razer also sells different keycap sets if you want to get a different colorway. I have a pack of black keycaps as well, so I can get a bit of a different look on the Mercury Edition Huntsman Mini I have here. Razer also carries Green and white keycaps that let you customize your keyboard even more.

Razer Chroma RGB

What would a Razer gaming keyboard be without RGB? All of the per-key lighting can be customized through Razer’s Synapse 3. For those who don’t want to use the software though, with the Huntsman Mini you can also change some of the lighting modes via keybinds.

In-Use

Overall, I love having a smaller keyboard for gaming. having more room for mouse movements works well with my FPS playstyle. While writing scripts and editing videos with the Huntsman Elite, I do find myself missing the dedicated arrow keys, though. I’ve been spending a lot of time with the Drop ALT because it is a 65% keyboard with hot-swappable switches that has arrow and navigation keys built into it with just a single added row of switches, but I’ve been trying to find a switch that feels as good as the purple Razer opto-mechanical switches.

Wrapping up

If you’ve been looking for a smaller form factor keyboard without building your own, the Huntsman Mini doesn’t disappoint. If you want customizability, you can check out something like the Glorious GMMK or Drop ALT which both allow you to hot-swap other switches for a different sound and feel, but if you’re a fan of the Razer Opto-Mechanical switches like I am, then you’ll want to take a long look at the Huntsman Mini. The Huntsman Elite is a popular keyboard and I imagine the Huntsman Mini will become a fan favorite as well.

