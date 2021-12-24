Speck’s CandyShell Pro, Gemshell Clear, more cases for iPhone 13/Pro/Max on sale from $14

Amazon is offering the Speck CandyShell Pro iPhone 13 Pro Case for $15.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of around $20 over the past few months, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to keep your iPhone 13 Pro safe from tumbles and spills, this case is rated for “8-foot drop protection” thanks to a dual-layer design. The raised bezel helps keep your screen from dropping when setting the phone face down. On top of that, it’s Microban antimicrobial protection that “gives a 99% reduction in bacteria on the case” so you can enjoy a cleaner experience. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for additional deals from $14.
More Speck case deals:
- CandyShell Pro iPhone 13 Pro: $16.50 (Reg. $21)
- Harmony Blue/Chiffon Pink
- CandyShell Pro iPhone 13: $16.50 (Reg. $25)
- Harmony Blue/Chiffon Pink
- Gemshell Clear iPhone 13 Pro: $14 (Reg. $25)
- Clear/Clear
- Gemshell Clear iPhone 13 Pro Max: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Clear/Clear
- CandyShell Pro iPhone 13 Pro: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Black/Slate Grey
- Gemshell Clear iPhone 13: $16.50 (Reg. $21)
- Clear/Clear
- Gemshell Ombre iPhone 13 Pro: $16.50 (Reg. $21)
- Fuschia Fade/Clear
- And more…
If you’re an iPhone 12 or 13 user that doesn’t put a case on their phone, then consider some of the MagSafe gear that we found on sale earlier today. You’ll find the Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe charger with room for your AirPods to power up at $75, which is a 25% discount that we’ve tracked. On top of that, iOttie’s MagSafe car vent mount is down to $19, which is also 25% off its normal going rate.
More on the Speck CandyShell Pro iPhone 13 Case:
- Dual-layer perimeter provides 8-Foot Drop Protection
- Raised bezel resists screen damage from face-down drops
- Microban antimicrobial protection gives a 99% reduction in bacteria on the case for a cleaner surface
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!