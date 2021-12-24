Speck’s CandyShell Pro, Gemshell Clear, more cases for iPhone 13/Pro/Max on sale from $14

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpeck
From $14

Amazon is offering the Speck CandyShell Pro iPhone 13 Pro Case for $15.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of around $20 over the past few months, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to keep your iPhone 13 Pro safe from tumbles and spills, this case is rated for “8-foot drop protection” thanks to a dual-layer design. The raised bezel helps keep your screen from dropping when setting the phone face down. On top of that, it’s Microban antimicrobial protection that “gives a 99% reduction in bacteria on the case” so you can enjoy a cleaner experience. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for additional deals from $14.

More Speck case deals:

If you’re an iPhone 12 or 13 user that doesn’t put a case on their phone, then consider some of the MagSafe gear that we found on sale earlier today. You’ll find the Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe charger with room for your AirPods to power up at $75, which is a 25% discount that we’ve tracked. On top of that, iOttie’s MagSafe car vent mount is down to $19, which is also 25% off its normal going rate.

More on the Speck CandyShell Pro iPhone 13 Case:

  • Dual-layer perimeter provides 8-Foot Drop Protection
  • Raised bezel resists screen damage from face-down drops
  • Microban antimicrobial protection gives a 99% reduction in bacteria on the case for a cleaner surface

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Speck

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Spigen’s gear from $8: iPhone 13 cases, screen pr...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 13 MagSafe Clear Cas...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR Fabric 10W Qi Charging Stan...
MUJJO offers 9to5 readers rare deals on its leather Jap...
Totallee’s lightweight, branding-free iPhone case...
Cyber Monday 2021 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline II MFi USB-C Li...
Bosch’s router combo kits include above-table adj...
Show More Comments