Speck’s CandyShell Pro, Gemshell Clear, more cases for iPhone 13/Pro/Max on sale from $14

Amazon is offering the Speck CandyShell Pro iPhone 13 Pro Case for $15.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of around $20 over the past few months, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to keep your iPhone 13 Pro safe from tumbles and spills, this case is rated for “8-foot drop protection” thanks to a dual-layer design. The raised bezel helps keep your screen from dropping when setting the phone face down. On top of that, it’s Microban antimicrobial protection that “gives a 99% reduction in bacteria on the case” so you can enjoy a cleaner experience. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for additional deals from $14.

If you’re an iPhone 12 or 13 user that doesn’t put a case on their phone, then consider some of the MagSafe gear that we found on sale earlier today. You’ll find the Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe charger with room for your AirPods to power up at $75, which is a 25% discount that we’ve tracked. On top of that, iOttie’s MagSafe car vent mount is down to $19, which is also 25% off its normal going rate.

Dual-layer perimeter provides 8-Foot Drop Protection

Raised bezel resists screen damage from face-down drops

Microban antimicrobial protection gives a 99% reduction in bacteria on the case for a cleaner surface

