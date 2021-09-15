Speck’s iPhone 13 case lineup lands with MagSafe, transparent ombre designs, more

The new Speck iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max cases are now up for sale. This year’s collection spans its entire lineup of styles, some of which now feature MagSafe-ready designs for Apple’s latest handsets. The new Speck models come on the heels of today’s Spigen and ESR iPhone 13 case deals as well as the latest from Totallee, Twelve South, and more. Head below for a closer look at the 2021 Speck iPhone 13 case collection.

New Speck iPhone 13 cases:

The new Speck line of iPhone 13 cases consist of its popular Presidio designs along with a series of transparent offerings, ombre gradients, and much more. Speck took the time to point out the latest Presidio2 Grip and Presidio Perfect-Clear options, both of which are now available in a MagSafe ready variant:

Speck’s Compatible with MagSafe cases have precise built-in magnets that are tried and true, connecting seamlessly to your MagSafe accessories. Taking wireless charging to the next level, these magnets are not only optimized for better performance and seamless connection, but are proven to last and be more reliable.

You can browse the entire new collection by device with these links: iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max. You’ll find some of the more interesting models detailed in the list below:

Speck iPhone 13 Presidio2 Grip and Presidio2 Grip Compatible with MagSafe from $50

Up to 13-foot drop protection for extreme durability

Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology cushions and protects your phone like an airbag

technology cushions and protects your phone like an airbag 20% slimmer design optimized for use with wireless charging accessories such as MagSafe and Qi

Enhanced ultra-responsive buttons for smoother clicks and volume control

Newly innovated no-slip inverted grips are durable and provide long-lasting grip

Presidio2 Pro and Presidio2 Pro Compatible with MagSafe $54

Up to 13-foot drop protection for extreme durability with Presidio2 Armor Cloud Technology that cushions and protects your phone like an airbag

Technology that cushions and protects your phone like an airbag Soft-touch finish for a better look and added scratch-resistance

Microban reduces bacteria growth by 99% to protect the case creating a cleaner surface

Advanced ultra-responsive buttons for smoother clicks and volume control

Presidio Perfect-Clear with MagSafe $50

Innovative clear impact technology cushions your phone and resists damage, protecting against drops up to 13 feet

Perfect-Clear coating resists discoloration and anti-yellowing materials keep your case looking perfectly-clear

Microban® reduces bacteria growth by 99% to protect the case, creating a cleaner surface

Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips $45

Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips with MagSafe $55

Up to 13-foot drop protection for extreme durability with innovative clear impact technology that cushions your phone and resists damage

Perfect-Clear coating resists discoloration and anti-yellowing materials keep your case looking perfectly-clear

New design is 20% slimmer with precise magnets that reliably work with all Apple MagSafe® accessories

Newly innovated no-slip inverted grips are durable and provide long-lasting grip

Microban reduces bacteria growth by 99% to protect the case, creating a cleaner surface

Speck iPhone 13 Presidio Perfect-Clear with Impact Geometry from $45

Up to 13-foot drop protection for extreme durability with clear impact technology

Perfect-Clear coating resists discoloration and anti-yellowing materials keep your case looking perfectly-clear

Microban reduces bacteria growth by 99% to protect the case creating a cleaner surface

Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre from $45

Up to 13-foot drop protection for extreme durability

Bold ombre designs that add style to your device

Innovative clear impact technology cushions your phone and resists damage

Perfect-Clear coating resists discoloration and anti-yellowing materials keep your case looking perfectly-clear

Microban reduces bacteria growth by 99% to protect the case creating a cleaner surface

You can browse through the rest of the Speck iPhone 13 case lineup right here. Then head over to our master roundup of all of the best iPhone 13 cases and you’ll find even more launch coverage in the list below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!