Jackery’s popular Explorer portable power stations on sale from $180, more at $100 off

Amazon is now offering the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $449.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $500, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention from back in October at $50 off. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup. Head below for more from $180.
Those who can get away without as capable of a solution will also find that Jackery’s official Amazon storefront offers its Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $179.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price following today’s $30 discount while coming within $10 of the all-time low. Featuring a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 200W pure sine wave AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB inputs and a DC car port. Even if there aren’t any camping trips or tailgates in your future now that colder weather has rolled in, this is a great solution to have on-hand to ensure there’s always some extra power when you need it. Our hands-on review explores those possibilities.
And if you’re looking to upgrade to some new solar panels, Amazon has you covered with some of Jackery’s SolarSaga offerings on sale, too.
- SolarSaga 60W: $180 (Reg. $200)
- Explorer 1000 and SolarSaga 100W bundle: $1,399 (Reg. $1,499)
Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station features:
The Explorer 500 portable power station is built with the lithium-ion battery pack, in a safely designed frame structure to maximize, and long last the power for every single use of outdoor adventures and home use. With a 518 watt-hour (24Ah, 21.6V) capacity, it is ready to power many appliances – heater, blanket, projector, lamp light, and TV. This power station features 1* AC outlet (110V 500W 1000W Peak), 3*USB-A ports, 2* DC ports, and 1*car port. Its Battery Management System governs each individual cell, improving the battery life cycle while being pass-through charged.
