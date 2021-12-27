Jackery’s popular Explorer portable power stations on sale from $180, more at $100 off

Amazon is now offering the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $449.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $500, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention from back in October at $50 off. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup. Head below for more from $180.

Those who can get away without as capable of a solution will also find that Jackery’s official Amazon storefront offers its Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $179.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price following today’s $30 discount while coming within $10 of the all-time low. Featuring a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 200W pure sine wave AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB inputs and a DC car port. Even if there aren’t any camping trips or tailgates in your future now that colder weather has rolled in, this is a great solution to have on-hand to ensure there’s always some extra power when you need it. Our hands-on review explores those possibilities.

And if you’re looking to upgrade to some new solar panels, Amazon has you covered with some of Jackery’s SolarSaga offerings on sale, too.

Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station features:

The Explorer 500 portable power station is built with the lithium-ion battery pack, in a safely designed frame structure to maximize, and long last the power for every single use of outdoor adventures and home use. With a 518 watt-hour (24Ah, 21.6V) capacity, it is ready to power many appliances – heater, blanket, projector, lamp light, and TV. This power station features 1* AC outlet (110V 500W 1000W Peak), 3*USB-A ports, 2* DC ports, and 1*car port. Its Battery Management System governs each individual cell, improving the battery life cycle while being pass-through charged.

