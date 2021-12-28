Lenovo’s Yoga Smart Tab with Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant falls to $160

Lenovo’s official ebay storefront is offering its Yoga Smart Tab 64GB Android Tablet for $159.99 shipped. Matched direct at Lenovo. Though the list price is $270, it’s been a while since we’ve seen it go for full MSRP. Today’s deal is the second-lowest price that we’ve tracked however, beating our previous mention by an additional $20 and coming within just $2 of the previous best discount that we can find. This Android-powered Yoga Smart Tab delivers a 10.1-inch FHD display alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. When it comes to using this tablet for media consumption, the Dolby Atmos speaker and built-in kickstand make it a simple task. Plus, it doubles as a Google Assistant display should you need that as well. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up the Amazon Fire 7 for $50. While it offers a smaller 7-inch display that’s at a lower resolution, and only comes with 16GB of built-in storage, it’s still a great option. You’ll still be able to enjoy YouTube or Netflix here, play games, and browse the web. It also feature expandable storage with microSD and comes in a fairly compact form-factor.

Prefer Apple’s iPad as an on-the-go tablet? Consider picking up this $10 keyboard so that way you can easily type while out and about. It’s on sale right now from its normal $20 going rate, saving you 50% and marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked.

More on the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab:

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab with the Google Assistant builds on the revolutionary Yoga Tab 3’s multimode kickstand design. It has great entertainment features—including an FHD IPS display and dual JBL stereo speakers—and adds the power of a portable smart home hub. When your device is idle, open the kickstand to unlock the Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode with visual feedback. Control your world using just your voice.

