A mere $10 will score this iPad keyboard with numeric keypad (New low, 50% off)

OM_Mall (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the OMOTON iPad Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $20, today’s offer takes 50% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Create a sleek iPad setup with this highly-affordable Bluetooth keyboard. It’s made specifically with iOS in mind, which is abundantly clear by the iPad-friendly function keys along the top. This provides quick access for the Home screen, brightness adjustments, Spotlight, and the list goes on. It is also ready to pair with an iPhone as well. There’s even a numeric keypad that should help take productivity to new heights.

Keep the ball rolling when you also grab OMOTON’s Multi-Angle Aluminum Stand at under $8 Prime shipped. This aluminum tablet stand is ready to help you build out an elegant iPad-focused workstation. It is sturdy enough to support any modern iPad, including 12.9-inch Pro models. Your device can be propped up in landscape and portrait orientations alike, with a highly-adjustable design that lets you dial in the perfect viewing angle.

And if you use one of the new iPad Air or Pro devices, chances are high that you’ve got a USB-C port. This paves the way for you to adopt something like UGREEN’s 6-in-1 4K USB-C Hub at just $19 Prime shipped. Believe it or not, this will add three USB-A inputs, HDMI, and even micro/SD card slots to your device.

OMOTON iPad Keyboard with Numeric Keypad features:

The Bluetooth keyboard is well compatible with all iPad models, such as iPad Pro 11/12.9, iPad Air 10.9/10.5, iPad 8th 7th Generation 10.2, iPad 9.7,iPad Mini,etc.

Specially designed for iOS systems, the iPad Pro 11/12.9 Bluetooth keyboard features familiar QWERTY layout, convenient hot keys (including Volume, Play/ Pause, Search, Brightness, etc.) and full numeric keypad to improve your working efficiency

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!