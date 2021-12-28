Tested: A closer look at the terrifyingly adorable death doll CASETiFY Squid Game iPhone Case

After reviewing the Custom Number Patch model previously, today we are taking a closer look at the CASETiFY Squid Game Young-hee iPhone 13 Case. This one features that terrifyingly adorable death doll from the hit Netflix show’s red light-green light game with a confetti-style CASETiFY logo treatment and has to be my personal favorite design from the collection. Also available for all iPhone models from 7 and up as well as Samsung Galaxy smartphones, be sure to head below for our hands-on review of the CASETiFY Young-hee Squid Game Case in the latest entry to the Tested with 9to5Toys series.

CASETiFY Squid Game Young-hee Case review

Much like the Player Custom Number model, this one is available with your choice of four existing CASETiFY silhouettes – ranging in protection, MagSafe compatibility, and price – in either black, frosty clear, or Sheer Hot Pink with a semi-translucent back to show off your iPhone color of choice.

CASETiFY collaborated with Netflix on the first-ever official Squid Game tech accessories collection. Choose your cases featuring Squid Games symbols. While we can’t guarantee the end game, we can promise your phone will make it out alive. Our shock-absorbing bumpers made with qiTech protects phones from all angles, and up to 9.8-foot drops.

Made from “sustainable materials,” the Squid Game Young-hee iPhone 13 Case sports the usual CASETiFY treatment here with the brand’s attractive lettering around the camera array, raised lips for tablet top protection on both sides, and easy access to all of the exterior ports and controls. There’s nothing new here from this year’s iPhone 13 lineup, or the years previous for that matter outside of the MagSafe model, just with the Squid Game branding and art work.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Models featuring MagSafe compatibility

A range of protection options with up to 9.8-foot drop protection

Semi-translucent back

Raised lips around the display and camera

Compatible with either iPhone or Samsung Galaxy devices

9to5Toys’ Take

As we mentioned previously and above, this CASETiFY Squid Game Young-hee iPhone 13 Cases are essentially the same models CASETiFY already makes with a new, kind of amazing (if you’re into that sort of thing) coat of paint. The novel designs make for an eye-catching smartphone cover that is sure to start some conversations surrounding Netflix’s most popular show, and likely spark some jealousy for any one interested there. CASETiFY makes great cases, and the Young-hee Squid Game model has to be one of my personal favorites of the lot.

If I was going to dig for something about the setup in the negative category if it would have to be the actual “Squid Game” logo on the back middle of the case, just like the Number Patch model. It just hits me the wrong way and breaks some of the immersion, if you will. It would also have been nice to be able to get one with the Young-hee rendering sans CASETiFY letter confetti, but that’s a particularly personal preference there, and I’ll still be rocking this one here and there anyway.

The $60 to $70 price tag (depending in which silhouette you go for) certainly isn’t cheap, not to mention the promotion and discount code exclusion on all Squid Game cases. But that’s to be expected as far as I’m concerned, just be prepared to pay a premium to adorn your iPhone in Squid Game art with the CASETiFY seal of approval.

